Serious injury brings attention to pedestrian safety at State Capitol

HELENA — The streets around the Montana capitol see a big spike in traffic, both pedestrians and vehicles, during the legislative session.

That has prompted calls for improvements on intersections around the capitol following an incident that left a man hospitalized.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

According to a GoFundMe, Denver Henderson was hit by a car at the intersection of Montana and Fifth avenues early Wednesday morning.

He was walking to the capitol to emcee a Medicaid rally and testify before the legislature.

"That's not okay. People coming to the capitol deserve public health and safety and a safe place to come," said Montana Sen. Mary Ann Dunwell.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

After hearing about this incident, Dunwell, the co-vice chair of the senate transportation committee, proposed a bill to improve public safety at streets and intersections around the capitol complex.

She said, "When we hear about things, especially with the public going the extra mile, coming to engage in their government, and something happens to them because of our negligence. I could have introduced a bill ten years ago, but I didn't. There's no better time than now."

Senator Dunwell says she is also concerned for those who are visiting the capitol with visual impairments and for people with disabilities.

Safety measures could include adding motion-activated flashing lights at intersections.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"Motorists are notified, 'Hey, wake up,' there's somebody crossing, so stop," said Dunwell.

MTN spoke with the Montana Department of Transportation director, Chris Dorrington, who said this is the second time someone has been hit by a car in the last 12 months around the capitol building.

He said, "We have a project that's planned in order to improve pedestrian safety and movements around the capitol complex. It'll be constructed in the next couple of years, but we're looking to see what we can do to put those improvements in place sooner."

Dorrington says MDT has taken safety precautions around the complex, such as checking street lights and putting orange flags on the crosswalk signs.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Dunwell says this project would most likely cost a couple of million dollars, which the legislature would allocate.

"Spend money now, prevent tragedy later," she said.

Henderson's GoFundMe says he was taken to Billings for Level One Trauma care and is reportedly in stable condition.

The driver who hit Henderson was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian and another for driving with no proof of insurance.