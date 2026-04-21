Serious traffic collision reported on Custer Ave by I-15

HELENA — On Tuesday, a traffic collision with serious injuries involving a vehicle and a motorcycle was reported on Custer Avenue.

The incident was first reported around 12:30 p.m. near the I-15 interchange by Home Depot.

A motorcyclist was transported to St. Peter’s Hospital for treatment with significant injuries. The full extent of the injuries to the individuals involved in the collision was not immediately available.

The incident caused large traffic delays in the area on Tuesday.

This is a developing story, and we will provide additional information as it becomes available.

