Shed hunting kicks off at Blackfoot-Clearwater Wildlife Management Area

CLEARWATER JUNCTION — The 2024 shed hunt has officially begun and people came out in droves on Wednesday, May 15, near Clearwater Junction to try their luck.

“We’re out here like everybody else, to find a treasure,” said one hunter.

All wildlife management areas in Montana are now open and the public is allowed to enter them to find the treasures they may desire.



These treasures often come in the form of antlers which are shed from elk and deer as the spring begins and they start to grow a new rack.

The shed antlers can be found all over the wildlife management areas, and some are known — like the Blackfoot-Clearwater Wildlife Management Area — to have an abundance scattered around.

And for some like Quinlenn and Fisher Tennison, this is a lifelong tradition.

“Well, I’ve been in my mom's stomach the first year I came so ever since then, 18 years.”

People who participate in the shed hunt in the Blackfoot-Clearwater WMA have the tradition of going all out — often camping out and bringing along some special help.

Besides those who hunt, there are also those like Bob White, maintenance foreman for Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP), who are out and about making sure the event runs smoothly.

“It’s a lot of work to set this up. And get it going and make sure it runs smooth. There’s a big safety factor," White noted.

There are several dangerous factors that come into play when shed hunting such as wildlife, like grizzly bears getting in the way.

Besides that, there are also just common hazards such as tripping while walking through the forest.

So if you decided to participate in the shed hunt this year, make sure you’re prepared before you go.