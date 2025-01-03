Sheehy and Downing sworn into Congress

Montana’s two newest congressional members have been sworn into office for the 119th United States Congress.

U.S. Senator Tim Sheehy and U.S. Rep. Troy Downing, both Republicans, took their oaths of office Friday in their respective chambers.

Sheehy defeated Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in one of the country’s most closely watched races. The Bozeman businessman will be serving on two military-related committees – the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee – as well as the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

"“It's a new day in America, and I am honored to serve not only as your senator but also as a steward of Montana and America's bright future - now, it's time to get to work," wrote Sheehy in a statement. "Our mission is simple: make life more prosperous, safe, and affordable for the people of Montana by returning competence and common sense to our government. Together, we must work to revive the American Dream for the next generation and take tangible, incremental actions every day that make progress toward our ultimate goal of Making America Great Again."

This is Sheehy's first time holding an elected office.

Downing is heading to Congress after serving four years as Montana’s State Auditor. He won the U.S. House race in Montana’s eastern congressional district over Democrat John Driscoll. He’ll succeed Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, who served two terms – the first representing all of Montana before the state got its second House seat back.

The freshman congressman told MTN he’s been selected to serve on the House Financial Services Committee and the House Small Business Committee, which he said make sense for him based on the work he did as auditor and in the private sector.

“I am humbled and honored by the opportunity to represent the people of Montana’s Second Congressional District,” said Downing in a statement. “Much of my life, from combat missions overseas to my time as Montana State Auditor, has been motivated by an honest desire to serve my community and my country. I vow above all else to have service guide my actions as I endeavor to honor the sacred trust bestowed in me by my constituents in Montana. I’m ready to get to work.”

This is the first time since 1960 that Montana has sent two new members of Congress to Washington, D.C., at the same time.