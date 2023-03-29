Shellie's Country Café wins Woman Owned Small Business Of the Year

HELENA — Shellie’s Country Café was recently awarded the Montana Woman Owned Small Business of the Year.

“When you open something, you don't expect things like this to happen. So, I mean, I started off really small, and to see where we're at now because of the community...” says co-owner of Shellie’s Country Café, Shellie Mitchell.

The awards, given out by the Small Business Administration, recognize those who have displayed resiliency and an entrepreneurial spirit in Montana.

With the help of borrowing $800 from her son, Mitchell began her business in 2007. Mitchell says she’s been working in the restaurant business since she was around 18. So, she knew a thing or two when she decided to open the restaurant.

Since they’ve opened, the restaurant has been in 4 different locations. The café is one of few places in the Helena area open 24 hours.

Mitchell says that being one of the few places open 24/7 is important because they are able to serve those who may not work normal business hours such as those at St. Peter’s Health and truck drivers.

When asked why they believe Shellie’s Country Café was chosen for this award, Mitchell and daughter and co-owner Aimee Hoff, chalked it up to the community and its ties with the café.

“We always get feedback from things that maybe we, they, we can do better, things that we do great. And it's learning from those and listening to your employees and your customers to get where you're at,” says Mitchell.

“And I think a lot of it is we just pride ourselves in staying local and supporting the community and being there for our employees and making it a family atmosphere and just making sure that everybody knows that we care,” says Hoff.

National Small Business Week will officially be observed from April 30 – May 6.