Homicide investigation underway, after brother accused of killing brother, reports Sheriff

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Coroner Leo Dutton says one of the two deceased men found northwest of Wolf Creek and south of Augusta last week was murdered.

On Monday, Dutton identified the two men as 64-year-old Ty William Steinbach and 61-year-old Scott Marvin Steinbach. The two men were brothers.

According to Dutton, Ty died after being shot multiple times. Scott is believed to have been the shooter.

Scott Steinbach was found deceased on the property. The manner of his death is pending the results of an autopsy, which is expected to be released later on Monday.

On Thursday, dispatch received an initial call reporting two deceased men at a residence north of Highway 200 near L&C Road. Shortly after, they received another call about a house fire.

Scott is also accused of starting a fire at the residence on the property where the brothers' mother and father were at the time. The mother attempted to put out the fire. The mother sustained burns, was treated and released. The medical condition of the father has not been reported.

Editor's note: This article will be updated once more information is available.