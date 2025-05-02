Sheriff investigating two deaths between Wolf Creek and Augusta

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two deaths connected to a fire northwest of Wolf Creek and south of Augusta.

At 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, dispatch received a call reporting two deceased men at a residence north of Highway 200 near L&C Road.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Coroner Leo Dutton says the men were in their 60s and related.

“Detectives are still investigating and interviewing several persons. We do not believe there is any threat to the public and this was an isolated incident,” said Dutton.

The names of the men have not been released at this time, and Dutton says the investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates as they become available.