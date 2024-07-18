Shodair Children's Hospital CEO joins National Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Board of Trustees

HELENA — The CEO of Shodair Children's Hospital, Craig Aasved, is one of three new members to join the National Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Board of Trustees.

According to Aasved, Shodair has been working to strengthen its relationship with CMN, and joining the board aligns with that goal.

Shodair is the only CMN hospital in Montana, and of the 170 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada, it is the only specialty hospital for mental health and genetics.

Aasved has been at Shodair for over eight years and currently serves as the president of the Montana Hospital Association.

He said, "CMN has a rich history of helping local hospitals garner corporate support while keeping all the money in the state where the funds are raised. It's easy for me to get behind the idea that Montana donations helps Montana kids."

The other two new board members are Treasa Bowers, the executive vice president and chief human resource officer at 7-Eleven Inc., and Adam Sharpman, the president and CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations.