Siblings strengthen bond through sledding on Guad Hill

Sledding, a winter tradition and sport that can be traced back thousands of years, is still popular in Montana in 2025.

On Guad Hill MTN News found sun, smiles, sleds, and the Culp family. For the Culps, sledding in Helena is a family tradition. Eight of nine of the Culp kids were making memories on the hill behind Carroll College’s Guadalupe Hall.

Katrina Culp, mother of nine between the ages of 4 and 19, often takes them to Guad Hill and other popular Helena sledding spots. She says sledding makes it easy for them to enjoy the outdoors together in one place.

“It’s great because it is something that all ages, all grade levels, and all skill levels can do.”

Michael Wolff The Culp children sled with friends at Guad Hill behind Guadalupe Hall on the campus of Carroll College on Jan. 7 in Helena, MT.

Hunter, the youngest Culp, had one enthusiastic word to say about sledding with his siblings: “Fun.”

The oldest, 19-year-old Cole Culp, says sledding is a great way to spend a day when you have lots of brothers and sisters.

“With sledding, it is open space, so it’s nice to be out here together.”

17-year-old Dallet says more people make for better sledding, especially when it's family. "It’s just more fun with more people; we have races and do different stunts."

The Culps go down the hill one...a few...and even eight at a time.

The chance to hit a jump and glide down the hill for the Culps means more than just fun. It makes them feel “blessed,” says Dallet.