Six new homeowners thanks to Habitat for Humanity's Mutual Self-Help program

HELENA — Six new homes are move-in ready for East Helena residents in need after a dedication ceremony was held by Helena Area Habitat for Humanity.

The six homes are located on Glenfinnan Court in East Helena, and they are part of the Mutual Self-Help program, where participants work as a group to build their own homes.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Over the last year, volunteers spent 5,000 hours, and the Mutual Self-Help home builders spent 2,600 hours working on the homes.

Nineteen children will be moving into the cul-de-sac, including the kids of Coral Storm.

She said, "It's ours. A new, fresh start. We can do whatever we want now."

"It's a little emotional, but it feels good. It feels really good to be at this point and to be home and to have a home," said Katie Lockett, another Mutual Self-Help homebuilder and mother.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

The homes were paid for by a grant from the Wall Family/Power Townsend Foundation, Valley Bank of Helena, and the Wells Fargo Foundation.

Some families started moving in right after the ceremony on Thursday, and the building began last week for six more Mutual Self-Help homes to be added to the cul-de-sac.

The Mutual Self-Help program's waitlist is over 300 people long.