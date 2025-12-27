Sixteen of 42 dogs seized in Shepherd still need homes

BILLINGS - Sixteen of the 42 dogs seized in Shepherd in September still need homes.

The dogs are staying at the former Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter building at 1735 Monad Rd.

Watch to see more of the remaining 16 dogs:

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office Capt. Kent O’Donnell said Friday that he hopes to find them all homes within the next three weeks.

The sheriff's office started with 37 Newfoundland and five Australian Shepherd dogs on Sept. 25.

“We were kind of hoping we could have this wrapped up by January 1. I don't think we're going to quite hit that mark, but I don't think we're going to be too far out past that,” O'Donnell said.

O’Donnell visits the dogs six days a week. He said he has grown quite attached to them in the three months he has cared for them.

“Every time a dog leaves here, it's a little bittersweet to see one go because you have a little bit of an emotional attachment to him each time,” said O’Donnell.

Even though the City of Billings has not put a limit on how long the sheriff’s office can use the building, O’Donnell is eager to get the dogs families soon.

“We're creeping up on 90 days into this, which is a lot of time,” said O’Donnell.

One dog, a 2-year-old Landseer Newfoundland named Zeus, has found a home with the Tabbert family.

“He just attached himself to the family so much,” said Tanner Tabbert, who adopted Zeus.

“I'd highly suggest adoption. Those dogs, they went through a lot of hard times for so long,” added Tabbert.

Zeus now has acres of land to explore and kids to play with. According to Tabbert’s daughter, Austyn Tabbert, the dog has quickly gotten used to his new home.

“At first, he was, like, pretty scared, and he would, like, hide in small places, but now that he's used to it, he's been running around, playing with the dogs. Very energetic,” said Austyn.

To meet the remaining dogs, email rescue@ncacharities.org or send an inquiry here.