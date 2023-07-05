Sixth Ward may be getting more parking

HELENA — Back in May, the City of Helena approved a resolution to use Railroad Urban Renewal District funds to pay for parking, sidewalk, and crosswalk improvements in a portion of the Sixth Ward near the community garden. One improvement could be to add angled parking spaces. The city commission has to approve angled parking spots.

The possible expansion would include 57 new spots along both sides of Helena Ave between E Lyndale Ave and N Roberts Street, the north side of Gallatin Ave between N Cooke Street and Helena Ave, and the east side of N Cooke Street between Gallatin Ave and Helena Ave.

These extra parking spaces would help create more available parking thus promoting more business in the Sixth Ward area.

The city plans to further discuss this issue on July 10.