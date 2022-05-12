Some drivers are looking for more fuel-efficient vehicles

GREAT FALLS — As the price of gas continues to rise, auto dealerships are seeing an increase in demand for more fuel-efficient vehicles.

Rudy Bleskin of Bleskin Motors says that over the past few months the conversation has switched from performance cars to fuel-efficient cars.

“We have certainly seen an increase within the last couple months of people coming in and wanting fuel-efficient cars,” he said. "They are getting rid of their bigger SUVs and trying to find something a little bit more fuel-efficient than what they have now.”

The demand has increased and so has Bleskin’s inventory.

“Here in Montana we’re always going to have people that need big trucks for ranch work and whatever it may be, but we definitely have a lot more fuel-efficient cars on the lot than in the past.”

And Bleskin Motors isn’t the only one on the hunt for fuel-efficient cars. Pete’s Auto Sales mentioned that they had purchased an electric car and within a few days it was sold.



