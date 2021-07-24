Spain cruises past South Africa in preliminary round of women's water polo
Spain defeated South Africa 29-4 in a women's water polo preliminary match
Elena Ruiz scored five goals and led Spain to a dominant 29-4 win over South Africa in Group A preliminaries. Beatriz Ortiz, Judith Forca and Anna Espar each scored four goals for Spain while Jordan Wedderburn was South Africa's leading scorer with two goals.
