Spain cruises past South Africa in preliminary round of women's water polo

Getty Images
Spain defeated South Africa 29-4 in a women's water polo preliminary match
Posted at 5:15 AM, Jul 24, 2021
Elena Ruiz scored five goals and led Spain to a dominant 29-4 win over South Africa in Group A preliminaries. Beatriz Ortiz, Judith Forca and Anna Espar each scored four goals for Spain while Jordan Wedderburn was South Africa's leading scorer with two goals. 

SEE MORE: Water Polo 101: Competition Format

