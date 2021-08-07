Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Spain edges Egypt for men's handball bronze

items.[0].image.alt
Maja Hitij, Getty Images
Maja Hitij, Getty Images
Egyptian goalkeeper Karim Hendawy passes while tangled in his own net Saturday,
Spain edges Egypt for men's handball bronze
Posted at 3:43 AM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 06:00:34-04

RESULTS

Spain equaled its best finish in men's handball Saturday, taking bronze with a 33-31 win over Egypt.

Eight years after winning the world championship on home soil, Spain finally picked up its first Olympic medal since 2008, capping a series of tight games that included one-point wins over Germany and Norway in group play and another one-goal win against Sweden in the quarterfinals. Denmark beat Spain 27-23 in the semifinals.

Spain led 19-16 at the half but never led by that many again. Egypt got its first tie at 21-21 and never got the lead but kept moving back into a tie, with the latest at 28-28 with six minutes to play.

Egypt finally fell behind by two after that but cut it to one once again with 34 seconds to play. Needing a turnover to tie, Egypt instead conceded a goal to Raul Entrerrios with seven seconds left, icing the game for Spain.

Aleix Gomez led Spain with eight goals.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere