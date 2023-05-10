Special Olympics State Summer Games coming to Bozeman, volunteers needed

The Special Olympics Montana State Summer Games begin Wednesday, May 17 in Bozeman.

MTN’s Donna Kelley spoke with one of the officials, Brittani Bush, vice president of Sports Special Olympics Montana, who is helping make it all happen, and found out what they still need.

Britanni Bush: We’re one week out and we do have some dire needs. We are in need of some volunteers. Community support. We need volunteers on May 17, 18, and 19 at various sporting events on May 18 and 19. We need some bocce volunteers, and we would love to get some officials out on the fields with us. We’d love to get some people to help escort athletes on the fields. We’d love to get some people for swimming on May 17 and 18. Those events will take place at Eagle Mount on May 17 and 18. It’s at the Bozeman Swim Center. We need some timers, and we need people to help escort athletes. We’re really just needing some numbers, some people to come in and help these events run smoothly. We need soccer volunteers on May 18 and we need people to come out and help referee, keep score, and just make sure the competition runs smoothly. We have a need for cycling volunteers on May 17 at MSU. Both Soccer and cycling will be at MSU.

Donna: You don’t have to be an expert in that sport. For example, if I don’t know anything about bocce, can I still help in some way?

Britanni Bush: Of course. We would love for you to help. You definitely do not need to be an expert in any of these sports. We just want you to come out, volunteer your time, and do your best. There will be training provided at your venue with what we call a venue director and we’ll have some empty staff there. So you do not need to be an expert.

Donna: How many athletes are coming?

Britanni Bush: The last numbers I polled, we’ve got about 700 athletes and then 150 unified partners. We’ve got a lot of people coming to compete in these games. It’s going to be great.

Donna: When are where are opening ceremonies?

Britanni Bush: May 17 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. We have an awesome performance coming up by local Stephanie Quail. It’s going to be Amazing.