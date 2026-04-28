Speed limit adjusted on I-15 south of Helena

HELENA — People will need to slow down sooner when entering Helena on I-15 from the south.

The Montana Department of Transportation has extended the 65 mph limit to begin half a mile south of the South Hills interchange.

The state says the change is in response to the new urban area boundaries approved by the Federal Highway Administration.

Montana law requires interstate speed limits to be reduced to 65 mph in urban areas with populations of 50,000.

If you’re caught speeding on the interstate in the area, the fine ranges from $40 to $200, depending on how much over the speed limit the vehicle is traveling.

