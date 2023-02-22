Sports Bet Montana sees nearly $750k bet on Super Bowl LVII

HELENA — On the biggest day for many things, Super Bowl LVII, where the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, took the top spot for "most best on sporting event" in Sports Bet Montana history with nearly $750,000 bet on the event.

According to data from the Montana lottery, $747,805 was bet on the game across 25,636 bets paying out $628,156.20, or 84% of the total handle for Sports Bet Montana.

Both statistics are vastly higher from last year's Super Bowl LVI where $695,838 was bet with $427,867 being paid out.

Previously Super Bowls LVI and LV, respectively, held the top two spots for Sports Bet Montana historically.