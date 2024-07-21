Watch Now
Spots secured for Symphony Under the Stars

Posted at 2:04 PM, Jul 21, 2024

HELENA — Crowds gathered on the practice field on the Carroll College campus this afternoon to secure their spot for the 20th anniversary of Symphony Under the Stars.

Concert-goers can secure early access to the field every year by donating to the Boy Scouts and the Helena Food Share.

People secure their blankets and spots with canned food that Boy Scouts will collect for Helena's food share.

Symphony under the stars is one of the largest free summer concerts in the state, drawing around 18,000 people.

Over the past three years, more than 50,000 pounds of food have been collected.

Organizers estimate as many as 1,500 people showed up for early access to the field.

This year's concert features the music of Tina Turner.

Music is scheduled to start at 8:30 tomorrow night, with fireworks after the show.

