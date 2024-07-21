Spots secured for Symphony Under the Stars

HELENA — Crowds gathered on the practice field on the Carroll College campus this afternoon to secure their spot for the 20th anniversary of Symphony Under the Stars.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Concert-goers can secure early access to the field every year by donating to the Boy Scouts and the Helena Food Share.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

People secure their blankets and spots with canned food that Boy Scouts will collect for Helena's food share.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Symphony under the stars is one of the largest free summer concerts in the state, drawing around 18,000 people.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Over the past three years, more than 50,000 pounds of food have been collected.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Organizers estimate as many as 1,500 people showed up for early access to the field.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

This year's concert features the music of Tina Turner.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Music is scheduled to start at 8:30 tomorrow night, with fireworks after the show.