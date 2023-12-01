St. Andrew School gifted AED from Montana Highway Patrol

HELENA — AED’s can be essential life-saving devices for those in the throes of a heart attack. Montana Highway Patrol presented one to St. Andrew School this Friday.

“I wish we could have AED’s everywhere. I wish we could give this training to everyone. There's so many times it's offered and it's so important because you just never know when you might have to use it. And it might be somebody that's your friend like Murph was to me or a family member that's going to need that medical attention immediately,” says Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant, Jay Nelson.

In early February of this year, former Montana Highway Patrol Supply Technician Murph Powers had a heart attack after doing a rowing simulation in the gym. Sergeant Nelson and some cadets were thankfully there and quickly jumped into action. He used an AED (automated external defibrillator) and over 100 chest compressions in order to help bring Powers back to life.

“I came to in my old fighting years and I thought maybe I had got knocked out or something. So, I asked everybody, did I lose? And everybody kind of laughed and said, no, dude, you won,” says Powers.

Without the assistance of the AED, Nelson believes the outcome could have been very different.

“I don't know if Murph would be with us today. That along with the compressions, along with people that know CPR, know how to handle emergencies, is probably the reason Murph is with us today,” says Nelson.

After the incident, the Helmsley Charitable Trust reached out with an offer to give Powers an AED. He decided to give the AED to St. Andrew in order to help children and staff in case of a heart attack. He picked St. Andrew as the recipient because of his connection with the school and support of their teaching style.

“People that I know in law enforcement, their children go here. I love the cause. I love how the children are being taught here. And it, there was just no other choice,” says Powers.