St. Peter's Health 60-day step challenge opens registration

HELENA — St Peter’s Health’s annual HealthyWage 60-day step challenge is now open for registration.

Step goals are set individually for each participant, and walking can benefit physical and mental health.

For those who have been tracking steps with a device like Apple Health or Fitbit, the main goal is to increase the 45-day step average by 25 percent.

To register, participants must download the HealthyWage app and search for “St. Peter’s Health Step Challenge.”

They must enter their information and connect to a tracking device like Google Fit for Android or Apple Health for iPhones.

MTN News

Those participating compete against themselves, but working in teams of two to five people is encouraged for motivation.

Depending on registration numbers, winners who meet their goal typically receive between $75 and $125.

Winners split a total pot of money, and the first 400 will pay $40 to register.

After 400 people register, the price will rise to $75.

The challenge runs from May 1st to June 29th.

More information can be found here.