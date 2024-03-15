St. Peter's Health begins construction on new medical wing

HELENA — St. Peter’s Health began construction on its brand new $5 million nephrology and dialysis wing.

This addition to the Regional Medical Center will include ten, state-of-the-art outpatient hemodialysis stations and equipment for patients suffering from end-stage kidney failure.

The new building will also feature two large home therapy rooms tailored to facilitate patient education and support for those who wish to dialyze at home. This is a benefit to those who may live in rural areas that can make the travel to and from Helena a hassle.

The project is funded by private donors.

The project construction is being managed by Dick Anderson Construction and is slated to be completed by early 2025.

