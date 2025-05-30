St. Peter's Health gears up for second Bicycle Rodeo event

HELENA — St. Peter’s Health is gearing up for the second annual bicycle rodeo this weekend. The free event covers bicycle safety in a fun, kid-friendly way.

The bike rodeo kicks of at the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group building at 2550 E. Broadway St. at 10am on Saturday. There will be races, obstacle courses, a bike check station, helmet fittings and more.

The target age range for the event is kindergarten through junior high school, but there will be activities available for younger children, and information that is useful for all ages.

“Injury prevention is everybody’s responsibility,” St. Peter’s Health injury prevention specialist Annette Luckett said. “Injuries are preventable in most instances, and when they’re not preventable, there are ways to be safer, like wearing a helmet, obeying traffic laws and just knowing the rules of the road.”

The bike rodeo is from 10am-2pm, and along with bike safety activities, there will also be food trucks.

