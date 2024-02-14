St.Peter's Health raises over $300,000 during annual gala

HELENA — The St. Peter's Health Foundation held a gala on January 12 at the Helena Civic Center.

The gala broke its previous record and raised over $363,000.

St. Peter's offers a range of community-based services designed to cater to an individual's specific needs and circumstances.

The money will be used to support these service programs.

“Five or six different programs. Housingness healthcare and that’s a program where we work with many non-profits here in town and other agencies to help our homeless population. Mobile crisis response team, and this is more focused on behavioral health. A third program, community paramedics is we have paramedics that go out into the community and work will patients in their home. Fourth program, harvest of the month or food pharmacy in partnership with food share. Forensic nursing was another program highlighted at the gala,” said Stephen Mason, the Executive Vice President of the St. Peter’s Health Foundation.

To date, 106 individuals have benefited from the comprehensive support provided by the program.