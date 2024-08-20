Stage 1 fire restricting lifted in Lewis and Clark Country

HELENA — On Tuesday, the Lewis and Clark County Commission, upon the recommendation of the Lewis and Clark Rural Fire Council and Leo C. Dutton Sheriff/Fire Warden, voted to rescind Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for Lewis and Clark County effective August 20, 2024.

According to the county, wildfire risk indicators such as fuel and soil moisture levels, daily temperatures, and availability of regional fire resources have improved enough to allow the restrictions to be removed.

“During fire season, fire conditions are continually monitored by the Fire Council, the Fire Warden and partner organizations including the Montana Department of Natural Resources and the United States Forest Service,” wrote the county in a press release.

Officials remind the public to act responsibly when working and recreating outside to help prevent human-caused wildfires.