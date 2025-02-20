Starbase Montana reaches 30,000 student milestone

HELENA — This week, around 20 fifth-grade students from Clancy Schools took the bus to Fort Harrison in Helena as part of the Montana Department of Military Affairs's STARBASE education program.

STARBASE Montana is a Department of Defense STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) program administered by the Montana Department of Military Affairs. Since its inception in 2007, it has grown to serve approximately 2,000 young people in the Treasure State each year between its two classroom locations: Fort Harrison in Helena and Great Falls.

Brantley Lewis of Jefferson City was among the students participating in a four-day Starbase education program; he was excited and surprised to be one of the thirty thousandth students to participate.

“I think it’s really cool. This started in 2007, and they get about 1,000 students [each year]; I thought it would be 2037 by the time they got to 30,000, but they got 30,000 before that,” said Lewis.

The students participated in chemistry and physics exercises and activities, including exploring solubility and units of measurement, as well as the physics of engineering and propulsion building and using straw rockets.

Michael Wolff, MTN News A student listens as a STARBASE Montana instructor leads an activity and discussion on polymers and solubility on Feb. 19 at Fort William Henry Harrison in Helena, Mont.

Lewis, the child of two service members, emphasized the opportunity STARBASE provides for students to learn more about steam fields and gain skills in science, engineering, arts, and math.

“I like the 3D printing we've been doing, the mixtures and solutions, and we've been learning about milliliters and measurements,” noted Lewis.

Kara Bates Tangedal is the state director of STARBASE Montana and emphasized the importance of getting young Montanans involved with STEAM programs at the elementary education age.

“Different programs out there will target this age group of about fourth and fifth grade because some research has shown that if you expose them to these new ideas now, they'll think about it, and it will guide some of the decisions they make later on down the road. And so by giving them this opportunity now to explore these steam concepts and think about what kind of careers or interests that they might have, they have time to foster that and pursue that”.

Michael Wolff, MTN News Cups used in a hands-on activity by students on Feb. 19 at the Fort William Henry Harrison STARBASE Montana Classroom in Helena, Mont.

A Department of Military Affairs survey revealed that 32 percent of 12th graders in the area who attended STARBASE pursue careers in steam fields due to their time at the program.

“We're finding that not only do they remember their time at STARBASE, but 90 percent of them feel that their time was valuable,” said Tangedal.

Kaylee Nathe, the STARBASE Fort Harrison director, told MTN what the milestone means and what she hopes students take away.

“I hope that they get excited about STEAM education and take that on to the future because they are all here to learn something new every day," said Nathe. "And really, they're going to shape the future so that we can start sparking their curiosity, imagination, and esteem. That's really what we're here for. Another huge part of what we make sure we do out here at Starbase Fort Harrison and in Starbase Great Falls is build that relationship piece with students as well because that helps motivate them and get them excited every day”.

