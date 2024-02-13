State attorney general investigating Rimrock Foundation for alleged Medicaid fraud

BILLINGS - The Rimrock Foundation in Billings is under investigation for possible Medicaid fraud.

The investigation was launched by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen's office and is one of 37 initiated this past year by the agency’s Medicaid fraud control unit.

Rimrock Foundation is an addiction treatment center that served almost 3,000 clients in 2022. Medicaid paid for 58 percent of those services.

MTN reached out to Rimrock Foundation for comment Monday, but calls have not been returned.

A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office also declined to provide any details about the investigation and what wrongdoing is being alleged.