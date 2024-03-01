State conducting a survey looking at veterans' care in Montana

HELENA — The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is encouraging Montana veterans to participate in an online survey designed to aid the state in addressing long-term care needs.

“The goal of the survey is to thoroughly examine Montana’s veteran population demographics, assess the current state of long-term care services, and evaluate future needs,” said Senior and Long Term Care (SLTC) administrator Barb Smith.

The survey is estimated to take around 10 minutes and is available online at veteransurvey.mt.gov. The deadline to participate has been extended to May 31, 2024.

The survey will evaluate the need for nursing homes, domiciliary, and Alzheimer's disease support services, as well as the various types of community and in-home care that are needed. Assessing the condition and capacity of Montana’s veteran cemeteries also falls within the scope of the project.

“Valuable insight from survey participants will help us tailor our services more effectively, ensuring they meet the real and evolving needs of our veteran population,” Smith said. “Individuals needing assistance to complete the survey are encouraged to reach out to local veteran organizations.”

Approval for conducting the Veterans’ Long-Term Care Needs Survey was established through House Bill 264 which passed with broad bipartisan support. The bill was signed into law by Governor Greg Gianforte in April of 2023.

A detailed report will be provided to the State Administration and Veterans’ Affairs Interim Committee in September.

