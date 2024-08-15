State, federal agencies agree to replace central Montana bridges ahead of missile project

HELENA — Montana leaders have announced 11 bridges, mostly around Lewistown, will be replaced in conjunction with a major project to upgrade the nuclear missiles scattered across the state.

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced the Montana Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Defense reached an agreement to replace the aging bridges, as part of the the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, or Sentinel, project.

“Montana, like the rest of the nation, is facing an onslaught of bridges reaching end-of-service life, and we simply don’t have the resources to replace them all at once,” said MDT Director Chris Dorrington in a statement. “We are working every angle to improve this, including partnerships, alternative project delivery, ensuring efficient environmental approvals, and bundling multiple bridge replacements per contract. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with DOD on this project as the Lewistown community prepares for the Sentinel Missile program.”

Eight of the bridges are along Montana Highway 81, between Lewistown and Square Butte. The remaining three are south of Lewistown, south of Hobson and north of Shawmut.

The state says they’ll work to speed up the projects by using an alternate contracting process that will give DOD and MDT input into the design. DOD is providing $7 million in funding through the Defense Access Road Program.

The Sentinel project (https://www.ktvh.com/news/draft-environmental-impact-statement-outlines-future-montana-impacts-of-missile-upgrade-project) will replace Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles, including 150 located in central Montana and overseen by Malmstrom Air Force Base. The launch silos where the missiles are located will be fully renovated, and new operations facilities will be constructed. Federal authorities say the project will extend the land-based missile field’s capabilities through 2075.

The project is expected to lead to large-scale construction, particularly around Lewistown and Great Falls, where two “workforce hubs” are planned.