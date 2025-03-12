State holds rapid response event for laid-off Montana federal employees

HELENA — Searching for a job can be tough, especially knowing where and how to start the search. It’s something that some former federal employees are trying to navigate, and the Montana Department of Labor and Industry is there to help.

DLI held a rapid response job transition support event across its 18 job service offices in the Treasure State to help former federal workers.

Michael Wolff, MTN News Laid off federal government employees listen to a presentation during a Montana Department of Labor & Industry Statewide Rapid Response Transition Support Event at the Helena Job Service Office on Mar. 12 in Helena, Mont.

“When we hold a rapid response event, our main intention is to make sure that we get information to folks who have been impacted by a layoff as quickly as possible”, said Crystal Armstrong, Deputy Administrator of the Workforce Services Division at the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.

At the job service office in Helena, DLI staff walked attendees through unemployment insurance applications and introduced them to DLI’s tools for job seekers.

“What we've seen these layoffs is we've had a lot of folks with a wide range of skill sets anything from the outdoor and natural resources talents, related to biology, forestry, land management to more technical positions where folks are doing research behind the scenes, or working in a more public-facing position," said Armstrong.

Armstrong told MTN there are many job openings, including over 650 in the Helena job service office’s area. More than 300 of those are jobs at the State of Montana.

Michael Wolff, MTN News A laid-off federal worker looks through a list of job openings in the Helena Job Service Area during a Montana Department of Labor & Industry Statewide Rapid Response Transition Support Event at the Helena Job Service Office on Mar. 12 in Helena, Mont.

DLI helps people looking for work market themselves to employers.

“We also have staff at all of our job service locations who can help you do that and walk you through the steps, particularly looking at your existing resume, skills, and most recent job. They can help translate those [towards landing a new role] and explore additional career options," said Armstrong.

For those who can’t make it into a job service office, help is also available online.

“We’ve got skills matching tools online that folks can use as a self-service, where you can list the skills that you have, or you can look up positions that you're interested in to see where skills align,” said Armstrong.

(Watch the video to hear from Armstrong about when and why DLI holds rapid response events)

State works to provide rapid resources to laid-off Montana federal employees

While unemployment and job seeking can be difficult, DLI hopes their tools can make the experience easier, not just for former federal employees, but also for anyone in the Treasure State looking for a job.

