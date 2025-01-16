State tax credits for school donations go quickly once again

HELENA — It took just one hour and 13 minutes for $6 million in state income tax credits for Montana public schools to be allocated on Wednesday morning.

Dan Rispens is the superintendent of East Helena Public Schools. The district received a single 200-thousand-dollar donation. The maximum amount for a single donation through the innovative educational program tax credits.

“We haven't received a donation in the past. So, it's a pretty exciting time for us to be able to receive that and then work with the donor and with the school board on how we're going to use the money to benefit kids,” said Rispens.

The program has become a popular way for businesses and individuals to contribute to school districts.

Districts can use the funds raised through these donations to pay for advanced learning opportunities, work-based learning, post-secondary credits or career certifications, classroom technology, and adaptive equipment for students with disabilities.

“In the areas of career and technical education, we'd like to expand opportunities for kids in that area to learn about job opportunities or careers that they might be interested in pursuing are actually getting experience in a hands-on internship or actual job where they can learn skills that they could use later in life,” added Rispens.

On the other side of the Helena Valley, Helena Public Schools received just over $300,000 from the elementary and high school districts.

Karen Ogden, communications specialist for HPS, told MTN what areas and programs the district hopes to use donated funds on.

“We've seen a record number of donations this year, which can be applied to a wide variety of needs. One of those needs is special education, career and technical education, and supporting students for whom English is the second language,” said Ogden.

These donations and tax credits are separate from the student scholarship organization tax credit program, which can be used to support organizations that provide scholarships to students to attend qualified education providers, including private schools.

The student scholarship organization tax credit program also had $6 million in available credits, which were allocated in less than seven minutes on Wednesday morning.

