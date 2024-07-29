Statue of late Governor Judy Martz unveiled at Montana Capitol

HELENA — On Monday, Montana leaders gathered for the statue unveiling of former governor Judy Martz at the Montana Capitol Building.

“Judy Martz had a tremendous heart. I remember in every interaction I had with her how much she cared about whoever she was talking to. It was the first thing that became evident. And it's what drew her into public service was her care for people and in particular Montanans,” says Governor Greg Gianforte.

The statue sits right next to the Governor’s office and is meant to commemorate the late Republican.

Martz was the first female governor of Montana and served from 2001 – 2005. Before her tenure as governor, she served as the first female lieutenant governor under Governor Marc Racicot.

Tom Buchanan

Stacey Boomer, Martz’s daughter, says it’s a great honor to have her mother’s legacy commemorated in the capitol building through the statue and by the around 200 people who showed up to the unveiling.

“Unbelievable. I mean, it's such an honor. I can't, I can't even put into words, I was trying to say that to Gareth. Like I, it's really, it's really hard to put it into words. And to see this many people here, I was very surprised. I had no idea what to expect and it wasn't this. Just honor, I'm just very honored,” says Boomer.

Many at the unveiling were wearing turtle pins in honor of Martz’s saying about turtles that went along the lines of: The turtle only moves forward when it sticks its head out.

Tom Buchanan

Over the past 2 years, Gareth Curtiss, created the bronze statue of Martz. His mother, Aubyn Curtiss, was a member of the Montana State Senate and friends with Martz. Gareth spent a lot of time at the capitol building growing up, so this project felt very personal to him.

“This building was very, it’s very special to me. She and my mother were very good friends and I met her on numerous occasions. When the Mansfield statue was completed 20 some years ago, she unveiled the statue and that was the first time I listened to her publicly speak. And when you look at the statue, I tried to put that expression from her heart into it,” says Gareth Curtiss.

Martz was born in Big Timber, Montana, to ranching parents. She was a part of the 1963 US World Speed Skating Team and competed on the US Olympic Speed Skating Team at the 1964 Winter Games in Austria.

During her time as governor, Martz created the Office of Economic Opportunity, which was tasked with promoting Montana businesses, attracting complimentary businesses to the state, and developing Montana’s workforce for better-paying jobs.