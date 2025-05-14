Stay vigilant as more motorcyclists hit the road

HELENA — According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 15% of all traffic fatalities in 2023 involved motorcyclists, and as nicer weather comes our way, more riders will be on the roads.

To stay safe on the roads, the owner and manager of Poet Motorcycles, Tom Cox, says the first thing people should do even before getting a motorcycle is to take the rider's safety course, which is supported by the Montana Department of Transportation (DOT) and ran through Helena College.

Proper equipment is also essential, so make sure to try on helmets before you buy and that they are DOT compliant, which you'll know from a label on the back of the helmet.

Cox says motorcyclists should practice defensive driving and expect the drivers around them to make mistakes that could put them in danger.

He shared what bothers him the most when he sees other motorcyclists on the road.

"Cutting in and out of traffic is not a good thing. That's a beginning rider that doesn't know what he's doing," Cox said. "You want to stay in your own lane, keep your own space, don't be cutting in and out. Don't be annoying people like a mosquito."

For car and truck drivers, it's important to remember to share the road.

Don't get distracted, and stay vigilant, as motorcycles are smaller than other vehicles and might be hard to see.

You can find more resources for staying safe on the roads here.