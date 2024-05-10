Steed Arena under renovation

HELENA — Renovations are taking place at Steed Arena to ideally help make this arena the premier palce for hockey in the state.

Jed Snyder, owner and operator of Steed Arena & co-owner of the Helena Bighorns, has been a hockey lover for decades, participating in the first-ever Ice Pirates team back in the mid-90s. After buying Steed Arena in 2023, Snyder has made sure work is being done to create the best possible viewing experience for fans.

“We're just creating a better fan experience. Anybody that's been coming to the Bighorn games knows that we've got the best fans in the league. And we're just trying to increase that fan experience, the customer experience here at the rink,” says Snyder.

Last year, they renovated the upstairs to create the Bighorns Lounge where fans can eat, drink, socialize, and even play top golf during a hockey game. This year, they’ve entered phase 2 of the renovations to create a space in the ice arena where Bighorns Lounge ticket holders can watch the game, complete with windows and a balcony area. Additionally, the arena is renovating drop ceilings, opening up the space.

“And then this was the second phase of creating an open-air space that you can be in the lounge and still go and feel, you know, the coldness of the rink, hear the people and the sounds, and all that stuff,” says Snyder.

They hope to have renovations complete before the end of June before their exposure camp for prospective new Bighorns players.

Next year, for the first time ever, Steed Arena will host UM and MSU hockey teams and the Montana Cup in February.