Stillwater Mine families hopeful tariffs can restore jobs

BILLINGS - Nine months after sweeping layoffs at Stillwater Mine, more than 700 Montana families are still waiting for answers.

For Christina Holcomb, time feels like an eternity.

“We were always hopeful,” Holcomb said. “For a while we were like, it’s probably not going to happen… but there have been a lot of families that have given up and just left.”

Her husband spent five years working underground at Stillwater Mine before the company cut 40% of its workforce last year.

Now, with roots planted deep in Montana, the family has had to adjust. Holcomb works full-time, while her husband takes on long hours to cover what they lost — especially health care.

“Justin is working 60 to 80 hours a week,” she said. “This is our home. We have a senior in high school — we couldn’t just apply in North Dakota and move.”

Their hope now rests on developments in Washington, D.C.

Sibanye-Stillwater recently filed a petition urging the U.S. to impose tariffs on Russian palladium — a move the company says could strengthen domestic mining and bring jobs back to Montana.

“It doesn’t really make sense to be importing goods from Russia,” Holcomb said. “If those sanctions are placed, it could bring jobs back home to Montana.”

According to Reuters, the request could add price volatility to the global market. Russia is the world’s largest palladium producer, and U.S. automakers rely heavily on the metal, which is used in catalytic converters.

Paul Green with Big Sky Economic Development said the industry needs more support from the federal government.

“It’s frustrating to see that we haven’t seen the support in this industry that others have, in terms of tariffs,” Green said.

Holcomb agrees.

“We’ve seen a big reassurance in coal,” she said. “But it’s kind of like they forgot about Stillwater.”

From their home in Montana, the Holcombs are watching national markets closely — and they’re not alone.

“Look up and down the valley — from Laurel to Big Timber — and see how many businesses are closing, how many people are having to move out of state because that income isn’t there anymore,” Holcomb said.

