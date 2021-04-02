Stockman Bank donates $10k to CASA to honor retiring Helena market president

HELENA — Stockman Bank has donated $10,000 to CASA of Lewis and Clark and Broadwater Counties to honor the retiring Helena market president.

John McLaughlin recently retired as Helena market president after more than 27 years in the banking industry and playing a vital role in the opening of Stockman Bank’s first full-service location in Helena.

To honor his service and contributions to the community, Stockman Bank donated $10,000 to an organization of his choice. McLaughlin chose CASA to kick off their upcoming “The Treasure Chest of Hope Rendezvous” fundraiser.

“This donation is huge because it directly benefits children we serve by supporting our volunteers who advocate for children in the foster care system,” CASA Board President Alana Listoe said. “We are honored and humbled by this tremendously generous gift from Stockman Bank on behalf of John McLaughlin. It is because of donations like this that we are able to provide a consistent presence, a voice of reason, and a spark of hope in children involved in a judicial system by no fault of their own.”

Each child in the care of the state and their family has a unique story. CASA Advocates are Community Volunteers who give their time, voice and commitment to a victim of child abuse to help ensure that their rights are protected so they will not get lost in an overcrowded child welfare system.

“The partnership with Stockman Bank is deepening and broadening our work to provide CASA Advocates to walk with children in foster care while they are not able to be with their parent,” Executive Director Gerry Hill said. “Our program is growing to meet the needs of every child in foster care. We deeply appreciate the financial support and invite members of our community to consider becoming a CASA Advocate.”

Anyone interested in becoming a CASA volunteer can find more information here.

No prior experience is needed and it takes around 30 hours of training for a person to be sworn in before the court as a CASA. From there they’ll be assigned to a child or children of a family to advocate for in court.

