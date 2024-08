HAMILTON — Storms moving across the Bitterroot Valley on Friday afternoon have knocked out power to thousands.

Ravalli Electric Co-op was reporting 7,000 members were in the dark as of 4 p.m.

The largest power outages are being reported in and around Hamilton.

Crews are responding to a wildfire that has broken out in the area of St. Mary's Peak.

