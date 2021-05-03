UPDATE 11:50 a.m. - Helena Fire Assistant Chief Mike Chambers says they have found the fire and have water on it. It’s a large old house and the fire spread into the attic. They are using ladders and crews to get on it now.

At this time no one is believed to have been inside the building.

MTN News Structure fire in downtown Helena

ORIGINAL STORY - The City of Helena Fire Department received a call shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Monday for a structure fire in downtown Helena at the 200 block of State Street.

Official ask that people please avoid the area so that fire crews can work.

Structure fire in downtown Helena

Crews from the City of Helena Fire Department, West Valley / Lewis & Clark County Volunteer Fire Department, and the VA Fire Department are currently responding to the fire.

MTN's Jonathon Ambarian is on scene and will provide more updates as they become available as they are available.