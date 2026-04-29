Update 3:30 p.m. — Fire crews say the structure fire on the west side of Helena is mostly out, and crews are monitoring hot spots.

The fire was first reported at 2:27 on the 2200 block of Choteau Street.

Responding agencies included: Helena Fire, VA Fire, West Valley Fire, East Valley Fire, Montana City Fire, St. Peter's Health Ambulance and Helena Police.

Helena Fire told MTN that there were no reported injuries.

The fire resulted in significant damage to the home, and the cause is under investigation.

Original story — Multiple fire agencies are responding to a structure fire on the west side of Helena.

Viewer video shows the structure on the 2200 block of Choteau Street engulfed in flames, producing a column of smoke.

This is a developing story.

