Students with disabilities get job-shadow experience

HELENA — October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and this year's theme is "Access to Good Jobs for All."

To celebrate, the Department of Health and Human Services is hosting events for Disability Mentoring Week with students from across Big Sky Country.

MTN followed Helena High School senior Layla Riggs Tuesday as she shadowed DPHHS director Charlie Brereton.

Their morning started at the Montana State Capitol for a one-on-one meeting with Governor Greg Gianforte, followed by a DPHHS administrative meeting.

"I would have never had an opportunity to come and go to a meeting with DPHHS or meet the governor if it hadn't been for this job shadow. I've always been interested in policy, but I think this has helped me get more of a grip on what I actually want to do, and I think that's why it's so important," said Riggs.

She is one of roughly 95 students from across Montana participating in the event, which serves as an opportunity for Montana businesses and professionals to give youth with disabilities career exploration and mentoring opportunities.

Riggs said, "A lot of people with disabilities are kind of put on the back burner when it comes to jobs, and I think by telling young people, 'Hey, these options are available to you.' You don't have to go and get pushed into whatever because you have whatever disability. You can do whatever you want to achieve in life, and I think it's a great resource to get those kids there."

DPHHS says "Access to Good Jobs for All" underscores its "commitment to ensuring individuals with disabilities have equal opportunities to succeed in their chosen careers."