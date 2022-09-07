Suicide prevention and awareness events happening in the Helena area

HELENA — September is “Suicide Prevention and Recovery” month. Several organizations are holding a number of events and activities in and around Helena.

On Thursday, September 8, there is a virtual Maternal Mental Health 101 class that runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On September 10, there is a virtual loss team volunteer information session at 10 a.m.

September 16, you can learn mental health first aid. This is the first of a two-part training session.

On September 18, the annual NAMI walk to support mental health will be held at Memorial Park starting at 11 a.m.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, know that help is available. You can get connected to help 24 hours a day by dialing the new 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.