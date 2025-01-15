Suite of judicial reform bills being heard at Montana Legislature

HELENA — Republican leaders in the Montana Legislature have made overhauling the state’s judiciary a major priority for the 2025 session – and in his State of the State address Monday night, Gov. Greg Gianforte endorsed a proposal to make the state’s judicial elections partisan. Now, the first group of judicial reform bills is starting to make its way through the Legislature.

Last year, the Republican-led Senate Select Committee on Judicial Oversight and Reform advanced 27 bills that would change how Montana’s courts operate, after lawmakers accused judges of overstepping their authority.

“Folks, we have a crisis in this state when it comes to our judiciary,” said Rep. Tom Millett, R-Marion. “There's going to be many solutions presented this session to restore that trust, and the people of Montana are looking to us to do it.”

Jonathon Ambarian Rep. Tom Millett, R-Marion, introduces House Bill 39, which would allow political parties to make donations to judicial candidates, on the House floor, Jan. 14, 2025.

Millett is sponsoring House Bill 39, which would repeal a state law that prohibits political parties from directly contributing money to judicial candidates. On Tuesday, the Montana House endorsed the bill 57-43, with all but one Republican in support and all Democrats in opposition.

Opponents said the change would be a threat to judges’ impartiality. Rep. Peter Strand, D-Bozeman, noted that the justices of the Montana Supreme Court had attended the State of the State address where Gianforte said judicial elections needed to be changed.

“Their entire job, their training, everything about what they do is about objectivity,” said Strand. “They have to find ways to separate the partisan ideas in their hearts from the work that they do. Our job here is to do what we can to help them to get that job done right.”

However, supporters of HB 39 said there’s already partisanship and big spending in judicial races, and that this would only bring more transparency for voters.

“The reality is that politics has always played a role in the judiciary, whether it is the selection process or in the legal outcomes that shape society,” said Millett.

Millett said the limit on how much a political party could donate – $84,150 for a Supreme Court candidate or $2,250 for a district court candidate – wouldn’t make a significant difference compared with the significant amounts of outside spending in these races.

HB 39 will have to pass a final vote in the House before going to the Senate.

Jonathon Ambarian Sen. Daniel Emrich, R-Great Falls, speaks during a hearing on four judicial reform bills in the Senate Judiciary Committee, Jan. 14, 2025.

Four other bills from the select committee received initial hearings Tuesday morning in the Senate Judiciary Committee. All four were sponsored by Sen. Daniel Emrich, R-Great Falls:

· Senate Bill 13 would require lawsuits challenging the decision on whether a proposed ballot measure met legal requirements to go through a district court first. Currently, those cases go directly to the Montana Supreme Court.

· Senate Bill 41 would require that, when a judge is substituted off a case, the judge who replaces them is chosen through some type of randomized process – instead of the outgoing judge selecting a replacement.

· Senate Bill 43 would prohibit a judge from applying an injunction that stops enforcement of a law to anyone other than the parties involved in the case. Supporters of the bill said Tuesday that they were considering an amendment, to say instead that a district court judge’s injunction would apply only in their own district, and that parties would have to appeal to the Supreme Court if they wanted the injunction to apply statewide.

· Senate Bill 44 seeks to specifically lay out the different powers of each branch of government – legislative, executive and judiciary. Supporters said it was intended to clarify the branches’ roles to help sort out the disagreements between them. The bill also says the Montana University System Board of Regents and Montana Board of Public Education should not be able to override state statutes; it comes after court cases where judges have blocked laws citing the independent authority the state Constitution gives those boards.

Emrich said during the hearing on SB 44 that the state needed a uniform way to consider the separation of powers.

“Whenever one branch exercises their power, that branch's power does not extend beyond those constitutional fences, and this just lays out where those fences are,” he said.

But opponents argued the wording of the bill was essentially calling for the Legislature to overstep its proper authority.

“The fact is that the role of interpreting the Constitution and defining what it says is strictly limited to the courts – that's it, no one else gets to do that, that's part of the separation of powers,” said Bruce Spencer, representing the Montana State Bar. “This bill directly impedes into that role.”

Jonathon Ambarian Bruce Spencer, representing the State Bar of Montana, speaks during a hearing on four judicial reform bills in the Senate Judiciary Committee, Jan. 14, 2025.

Twelve more bills from the select committee – including Senate Bill 42, a bill creating partisan judicial elections – are scheduled for hearings in the House or Senate Judiciary Committee this week.

Only Republican lawmakers weighed in on these bills during the select committee process, because Democrats refused to participate. They cited Senate leadership’s charter launching the committee, which they said set it up specifically as an attack on the judicial branch.

The history of the select committee became a point of debate during the hearing on SB 13. Sen. Andrea Olsen, D-Missoula, asked Emrich to explain whether the committee had considered the legislative history of the ballot initiative law. Sen. Barry Usher, R-Yellowstone County, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, then stepped in to say that, before Emrich answered, Olsen should answer whether she had been appointed to the select committee. Olsen said she had, but that the committee had been “formed for an unconstitutional purpose.”

Jonathon Ambarian Sen. Barry Usher, R-Yellowstone County (right) speaks during a hearing on four judicial reform bills in the Senate Judiciary Committee, as Sen. Andrea Olsen, D-Missoula, looks on, Jan. 14, 2025.

When Emrich responded to Olsen’s question, he said it was a “disservice” that Democrats hadn’t taken part.

“Now we're in a position where these bills are coming before the Committee of the Whole, and the Judiciary Committee, and we're finally getting that participation,” he said. “I think that a lot of these questions should have been asked in committee, but there was never the opportunity given, just because there was a lack of participation, for whatever purpose.”

After Tuesday’s hearing, Senate Democrats released a statement from Olsen.

“These bills are at best a solution looking for a problem and, at worst, an affront to Montanans’ constitutional rights,” she said. “We heard only the beginning of many anticipated bills this week and they have all been hatched without public support from a special committee that was literally designed to control the courts and upend separation of powers. We need to prioritize protecting the constitutional rights of all Montanans, not a political agenda.”