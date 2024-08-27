Suspect shot after reportedly firing at deputy in Valley County

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the deadly shooting of a man by a deputy sheriff in Valley County.

It happened on Saturday, August 24, 2024, according to a news release from the Montana Department of Justice.

At about 9:19 p.m., deputies from Valley and McCone County Sheriff’s Offices were responding to a disturbance call at Roundhouse Point Campground.

While en route, a McCone County deputy, working under contract with Valley County, encountered a man and a woman arguing outside their vehicle near mile marker 3 on Montana Highway 117.

According to the news release, as the McCone County deputy got out of his vehicle, the male suspect brandished a handgun and fired several times at the deputy.

The female suspect then "aggressively advanced" toward the deputy and he deployed his Taser, striking the woman.

The armed male suspect then allegedly advanced on the deputy and the deputy fired his duty handgun.

A Valley County deputy arrived at the scene at the time shots were fired by the deputy and medical aid was immediately rendered.

The male suspect died at the scene from injuries sustained during the incident.

The woman was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

The names of the two people, and the name of the deputy, have not yet been released.

Valley County Sheriff Tom Boyer requested that the DCI investigate.

The McCone County deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is in the early stages.

DCI is processing evidence and conducting witness interviews.

As required by Montana law, a coroner’s inquest will be held at the conclusion of the investigation.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.