Suspected human jawbone found in Uptown Butte alley

BUTTE — A man reported to Butte Police on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, that he found what he believed to be part of a human jawbone in the alley behind the 800 block of West Quartz Street.

A Butte Police media release says officers responded around 4 p.m. on Wednesday and located the bone the man reported.

On May 10 and May 11, specially-trained search dogs from Helena and Bozeman searched the area thoroughly and found no other remains.

The bone is believed by police to be human and has been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for analysis and confirmation.

The release said additional details will be released as available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department at 406-497-1120.