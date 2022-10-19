Watch Now
'Suspicious' death investigated in Great Falls

MTN News
Posted at 5:45 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 19:45:01-04

(UPDATE, 5:19 p.m.) The GFPD said that the incident is a "suspicious" death on the property owned by First United Methodist Church. There is no danger to the community.

GFPD officers are working Sheriff's deputies to investigate the circumstances of the death. The identity of the person who died has not been released at this point.

The GFPD says that people can expect to see law enforcement officers in the area for several hours, and the streets surrounding the property may be closed for extended periods of time.

(1st REPORT, 4:08 p.m.) The Great Falls Police Department is responding to an "incident" along Second Avenue North near Sixth Street.

Reporter Asher Lynde is at the scene and says that First United Methodist Church is surrounded with yellow police tape.

The nature of the incident has not been disclosed..

Just after 4 p.m., the GFPD said that people will see a large police presence in the area and some streets may be blocked.

They request that people avoid the area if possible, and recommend that drivers find an alternate route as officers continue investigating.

There have been no indications or reports of any danger to the public.

We will update you if we get more information.

