McLaughlin goes sub-52, breaks Muhammad's 400mH world record

Sydney McLaughlin broke Dalilah Muhammad's 400m hurdles world record Sunday in the event's final at U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, becoming the first woman to run under 52 seconds.

The 21-year-old clocked 51.90 to make her second U.S. Olympic team, shaving more than a quarter-second off Muhammad's 52.16 winning time from the 2019 World Championships.

Muhammad, the reigning Olympic and world champion, finished second in 52.42 to also make her second Olympic team. Anna Cockrell, this year's NCAA champion, was third in a personal-best 53.70. She'll make her Games debut.

McLaughlin was the top qualifier in both the prelims (54.07) and semifinals (53.03) earlier this week. She finished 16th at the 2016 Rio Games a week after turning 17 years old.

Muhammad’s 2016 Olympic title was Team USA's first gold in the women's 400m hurdles. She and McLaughlin also won 2019 world titles in the 4x400m relay and will likely be in the pool for the Tokyo team.