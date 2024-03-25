Symphony Under the Stars aims to be 'Simply the Best' in 2024

HELENA — Symphony Under the Stars has announced the theme for 2024. This year's concert will feature the music of the queen of rock n’ roll, Tina Turner.

This summer marks the 20th anniversary of the Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under The Stars, with this year's concert taking place on July 20 at the Carroll College campus.

The free event brings in thousands of locals and tourists alike from all over to enjoy an evening of live symphony music. Themes of years past include The Great Ladies of Jazz, Billy Joel and Elton John, 80’s music theme, and more.

Concertgoers can bring non-perishable or canned goods to hold down blankets in order to reserve their spot. These are donated to Helena Food Share. Over the past three years, more than 50,000 pounds of food has been collected.