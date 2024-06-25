Symphony Under the Stars is returning to Carroll College on July 20

HELENA — The 20th anniversary of the Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars is less than a month away. This Tuesday organizers highlighted important information for community members planning to attend again this year.

People can donate $5 to the Scouts the Friday before the concert to enter the grounds at Carroll College at 3 P.M. and secure their spot. Free admission starts at 5 p.m.

People are encouraged to secure their blankets with canned food that will be collected for the Helena Food Share. Last year over 18,000 pounds of food was collected for Food Share.

Music Director of the Helena Symphony, Allan R. Scott, says that this event provides the community with so much more than just music and fireworks.

“The fact that we know that we’re helping with people who are hungry in the community and helping local food businesses and partnering with the academic institution here, it makes us feel this is so much more than just our music making,” says Scott.

This year’s symphony features the music of Tina Turner. The concert is on Saturday, July 20. Music starts at 8:30 P.M. with a fireworks finale starting at 10 p.m.