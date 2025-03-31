Take care not to damage trails this spring

HELENA — Spring has sprung, which means more people are hitting Helena hiking trails. With the spring melt, hikers should take care to avoid damaging trails.

“As the snow recedes and the trails open up, it allows us at the parks department an opportunity to go out and examine the trails and see what type of damage we've had over the fall and winter season, and that helps schedule our trail maintenance needs for the coming season,” said Brad Langsather, Open Lands Manager for the City of Helena.

The first thing one might think of when it comes to hiking trails is having a safe surface to march up and down a mountain. But it is more than just potential mud, rocks, and holes that are keeping Langsather busy.

Michael Wolff, MTN News Dog waste beside a trail at Mount Helena City Park on March 31 in Helena, Mont.

“We certainly do, unfortunately, see dog waste, especially around the trailheads, and we have to deal with that after the snow leaves as well,” said Langsather.

On Monday, routes accessible from the Mount Helena Trailhead were mainly dry and in good condition. The city says it spends a substantial amount each year on trail upkeep.

“Over time, just for the trails themselves, we've averaged around 30,000 a year if you include the management of the trailheads, which is one of the more expensive aspects of trail management," noted Langsather.

Hiker Keith Horne hits Helena area trails multiple times a week and says he's been happy with the quality of trails this spring.

“They're excellent this time of the year because there hasn't been any frost in the ground," said Horne. "So, the trails aren't muddy or anything. They had a little snow on them, but they're just damp, and it holds the rocks and everything together. So, they're not marbly and sandy. It's really good footing, especially today.”

Michael Wolff, MTN News A way-finding post on the Powerline Trail at Mount Helena City Park on March 31 in Helena, Mont.

If the trail you're using becomes unsafe or worn down and you're worried about damaging it further, the city recommends playing it safe.

“If you see an area that you feel you're damaging with your bike, then it may be time to turn around or, perhaps, carry the bike short distances. The same goes for hiking. It's just a matter of using common sense,” said Langsather.

If a trail needs attention, you can let the city know by submitting an observation through the My Helena app.