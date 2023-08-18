Talking with U.S. Rep. Rosendale about military matters

GREAT FALLS — On Friday, U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale of Montana's Eastern Congressional District was interviewed on Montana This Morning.

During the August recess, Rosendale - a member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee - is concerned about recent PCBs discovered at Malmstrom AFB and some of its missile sites.

Recent spikes in a rare cancer, non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, sparked the idea for testing on base. It was later released that a small percentage of missileers were exposed to cancerous carcinogens.

PCBs are oily or waxy substances identified as a likely carcinogen by the EPA.

Rosendale is being briefed on the Air Force's process for cleaning up the harmful toxins.

Regarding other military matters, Rosendale is working to supply $5 million in funding for the Montana's Veteran's Home in Butte, as well as rebuilding trust in veteran communities after whistle-blower allegations about the health regulations at the Fort Harrison VA Center in Helena.

MTN News asked Rosendale if he sees his work for veterans yielding better results by continuing his service in the House, or by vying for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

His answer was short of announcing a Senate campaign run. He said that when visiting with constituents around the state, he's received positive feedback. He wants to go where Montanans best see him fit and it could be in a race to solidify a crucial seat in Congress.

Rosendale has not committed to running against the Democratic incumbent, U.S. Senator Jon Tester.

There are several GOP candidates looking to fill Rosendale's seat in the House if he makes a Senate run, per recent MTN reports.

The jury is still out on a major GOP contender for one of the only seats held by a Democrat in a red state.

